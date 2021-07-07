FEMA urges flood-impacted W.Va. homeowners to apply for assistance

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — If you or someone you know in Kanawha, Cabell, Mingo and Wayne counties and were affected by flooding due to storms from February 27-March 4, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is working to encourage residents in those counties to register for individual help. The deadline to register is July 19.

David Hoge, grants manager for the West Virginia Emergency Management Division, said more than 600 households have applied so far.

“We estimate there’s possibly about 100 more households, so somewhere in the 700-750 families total,” Hoge said.

Last May, President Joe Biden signed a second disaster federal disaster declaration, which includes both individual and public help

Hoge says the assistance will do several things.

“It might help them with housing and that would include if they need rental assistance in a different place to stay while they continue to fix their home or the cost for the actual home repair,” he said.

In addition to housing, people with damage to their home’s access points; like privately-owned bridges and culverts, wells, septic systems or furnaces may apply or call for information.

Hoge said the COVID-19 pandemic has posed some accessing challenges.

“Some of the traditional ways that we would reach out to folks have not been available to us as we all try to be safe,” he said.

To apply, visit www.disasterassistance.gov, the FEMA app or call 800-621-3362. Phone lines are open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.