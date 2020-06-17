FEMA awards $26.9 million for new Kanawha County school

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — FEMA will provide the West Virginia School Building Authority with nearly $26.9 million for rebuilding a Kanawha County elementary school.

The funding will go toward a new institution to replace Clendenin Elementary School, which was damaged in the June 2016 flood.

U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., announced the funding Wednesday.

“I’m glad this FEMA funding was secured for the Clendenin Elementary School so that students can continue to learn, study and grow in a safe, healthy and clean environment,” he said.