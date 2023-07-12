Federal jury convicts Charleston man on multiple drug, gun charges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A federal jury convicted a Charleston man of multiple counts involving possession of methamphetamine and a firearm.

According to a release put out by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, a two day trial concluded Tuesday with Samuel Pierre Joseph, 40, of Charleston, receiving one count each for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture containing methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of fentanyl, and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing methamphetamine and 40 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl.

Joseph is also facing one count for possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a prior felony conviction in Louisiana in 2015 for possession of marijuana.

During the trial, evidence was brought forth of an instance from December 27, 2021 where Joseph was apprehended by officers outside the Knights Inn on MacCorkle Avenue in Charleston. Officers found approximately 267 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and two firearms inside a duffel bag that Joseph was carrying, along with $1,355 on Joseph’s person.

Then, on March 17, 2022, officers pulled over a vehicle in Parkersburg that Joseph was a passenger in. Officers found approximately 152 grams of methamphetamine and 12.9 grams of a mixture containing fentanyl and heroin on Joseph’s person. Joseph was arrested and taken to the Parkersburg Police Department.

While at the police department, Joseph tried throwing away a business card from a Charleston storage unit rental facility. Officers learned that Joseph had rented out a storage unit from the facility. After obtaining a search warrant for the rented storage unit, officers discovered just shy of 900 grams of methamphetamine and 83.6 grams of fentanyl inside the unit.

Joseph’s sentencing is scheduled for December 13. He faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and up to life in prison.