Fazio’s, well-known Charleston restaurant, up for sale

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — One of Charleston’s best-known restaurants is for sale.

According to a real estate listing, the asking price for Fazio’s Italian Restaurant is $1.7 million which includes the property, restaurant building, “recipes, equipment, furnishings and well-known name.”

“It’s a package deal,” Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Central Realtor Sierra Hess told MetroNews Friday evening.

Hess said the longtime owners aren’t yet ready to share a lot about the decision to sell the business but may in the future.

The restaurant is currently owned by Danny and Marsha Fazio.

Fazio’s has been in existence for more than 50 years, founded by Joe Fazio. It’s located at 1008 Bullitt Street, not far from downtown Charleston.

Hess said the listing created quite a stir at the restaurant Thursday evening. Many calls came in from residents who wanted to know if the restaurant was closing. Hess said it is not closing. The Fazios are however taking their annual spring break off for the next week.

A posting on Facebook Friday by the restaurant said “Addressing a rumor—Fazio’s has been listed nationally for sale but FAZIOS is not closing.”

The restaurant building is just more than 8,000 square feet.