Fayette County stabbing death under investigation, man in custody

KANAWHA FALLS, W.Va. — A man is in custody charged with murder and malicious assault after double stabbing Sunday afternoon at Kanawha Falls in Fayette County.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said John Craig III, 45, was found near the scene of the stabbings.

Deputies found a man unresponsive at shortly after 4 p.m. He had a laceration to his head. The man was later pronounced dead at Montgomery General Hospital. The second victim, a woman, is in serious condition after suffering stab wounds.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley found Craig underneath the Kanawha Falls Bridge.

Craig is being held in the Southern Regional Jail without bail.