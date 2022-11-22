Fayette County police investigate shooting death

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. — A man was shot and killed in Fayette County Monday night.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, Ashtin Owens, 37, of Scarbro, died after suffering a gunshot wound to his stomach.

The shooting occurred in a mobile home at the Mountainair Mobile Home Park in Glen Jean. The shooting was reported at just before 9 p.m.

No charges have been filed in connection with the shooting.

Fridley said anyone with information is urged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.