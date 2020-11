FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — An Oak Hill man will spend 30 years in prison for a September 2019 incident involving his father.

Brian Vanover, 42, on Friday pleaded guilty to felonies of kidnapping and first-degree robbery.

Vanover admitted to kidnapping his father at knifepoint and forcing him to drive to two area banks to withdraw money. Vanover later fled on foot but was apprehended after returning to his parents’ home the following day.

The West Virginia State Police investigated the crime.