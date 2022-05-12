Fayette County man arrested following Gauley Bridge shooting

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. — A Fayette County man has been charged with malicious wounding and attempted murder following a shooting in the Gauley Bridge area.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a shots fired call around 10 p.m. Tuesday. As deputies were driving to the area, someone standing outside of the Alloy General Ambulance Station flagged them down. Deputies found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.

Authorities later arrested the alleged shooter, 57-year-old Barton R. DePaul of Gauley Bridge.

The victim is at Montgomery General Hospital, where medical professionals discovered additional gunshot wounds.

DePaul is at Southern Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.