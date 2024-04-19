Fayette County inmate pleads guilty to killing other inmate

MOUNT OLIVE, W.Va. — A Fayette County inmate has been convicted of second-degree murder in connection to a deadly stabbing at the Mount Olive Correctional Center over three years ago.

Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti, Jr. announced this week that Charles Redman, 55, of Mount Olive, pleaded guilty to the felony offense before Circuit Judge Thomas H. Ewing.

West Virginia State Police (WVSP) received a report of a stabbing at the Mount Olive Correctional Center on November 20, 2020. Investigators told troopers that Redman had stabbed another inmate multiple times. The victim eventually died that evening at Montgomery General Hospital.

Video surveillance obtained from the prison showed that Redman followed the victim to an upstairs hallway after the two got into a confrontation. Redman approached the victim and began stabbing him. Investigators recovered the weapon that Redman used in the stabbing. It was an improvised weapon made of a piece of metal and was about 8 inches long. WVSP confirmed the weapon had DNA of the victim on it.

According to correctional officers, Redman admitted that he stabbed and killed the victim during a recorded phone call that he made to a relative.

Redman faces 10 to 40 years in prison. His sentencing is currently scheduled for July 8, 2024.