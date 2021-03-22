Fayette County health officials confirm UK variant

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. — The Fayette County Health Department has confirmed the first known cases in the county of the United Kingdom variant of the coronavirus.

Dr. Anita Stewart, Fayette County’s health officer, said Monday the discovery is concerning as active coronavirus cases rise in the county and West Virginia.

“This is a reminder that even though COVID seems less of a threat, we need to continue using all our tools to prevent another surge,” she said. “Wear a mask in public, continue to physically distance, avoid both indoor and large gatherings and get vaccinated when it’s your turn.”

Three cases of the variant were discovered last month in north central West Virginia; two of the people who tested positive are linked to West Virginia University.