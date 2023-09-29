Fayette case turned over to federal court

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — Fayette County prosecutors say the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Southern West Virginia will prosecute a defendant in a drug and attempted murder case involving two police officers.

Prosecutors announced Friday they recently moved to have state charges dismissed against Keith D. Adams because the he faces more serious charges in federal court.

“It was determined that Adams was facing far more serious penalties for his alleged conduct under federal law versus state law,” a statement said. “Additionally, the evidence recovered at the scene was needed to prosecute Adams in both state court and federal court which made simultaneous prosecutions in state and federal court problematic. In light of the preceding, a decision was made to defer to our colleagues in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the prosecution of Adams and the charges in Fayette County were dismissed.”

Those state charges said Adams, 38, allegedly exposed two Oak Hill police officers to fentanyl with the intent to kill them. Prosecutors said both officers have fully recovered.

Adams was indicted on Sept. 7 by a federal grand jury on drug charges only not charges specifically tied to the attempt on the police officers. Fayette County prosecutors said Adams behavior will be considered at his sentencing if he is convicted.

“Adams’ alleged attempt to cause the officers to overdose will be considered by the Court at Adams’ sentencing in federal court should he be convicted and such conduct could result in an increase in the punishment imposed upon Adams under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines,” Friday’s news release said.