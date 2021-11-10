Father, son charged in connection with copper theft investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Russell Short, 55, and his son Travis Short, 31, were taken into custody Tuesday on four felonies each following an investigation into copper theft.

On three separate occasions this fall, utility lines belonging to Frontier Communications were stolen along Paint Creek. The wire costs more than $31,000 to replace, and services more than 125 customers. The theft cut phone and internet lines servicing several Kanawha County communities, a sheriff’s release stated.

The sheriff’s office said that detectives learned of their alleged involvement and found evidence at their home. They also took statements from witnesses and other conspirators.

The 4,305 pounds of metal were sold outside of Kanawha County, a release stated.

Additional charges against others involved are expected to be filed.