GALLIPOLLIS FERRY, W.Va. — A driver was killed following a head-on crash on Route 2 in Mason County Thursday night.

Deputies said the wreck occurred in Gallipolis Ferry at around 9:45 p.m. when a passenger vehicle slammed into a tractor trailer. The driver of the passenger vehicle was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

An investigation into the crash is underway.