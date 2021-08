HOLLY GROVE, W.Va. — A driver died in a head-on crash Friday morning in eastern Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, the driver who was killed went left of center and slammed into an oncoming vehicle at Holly Grove on Paint Creek Road.

Deputies said the driver of the vehicle that was struck is in serious condition.

The wreck occurred at a few minutes before 11 a.m.

An investigation is continuing.