HURRICANE, W.Va. — A driver died in an Friday morning crash in Hurricane.

According to authorities, the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control of their vehicle at around 2:20 a.m. in the area of Virginia Ave. and Emerald Drive.

The vehicle rolled and ended up on the railroad tracks. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards said the victim was a Hurricane resident.

Police are continuing their investigation.