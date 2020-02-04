Fancy Bus geared towards helping students with dance attire

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Brittany Elkins remembers what it was like in high school when Spring dances rolled around but she just couldn’t afford attire to go.

That’s why now, as a Kanawha County Schools bus driver, Elkins created the Fancy Bus Closet. The old county school bus is filled with hundreds of prom dresses and male dress clothes for students to pick out for free.

“When I was a senior in high school, I couldn’t afford my own prom dress,” she said. “The staff there helped me buy it so I said I would do something like that one day and here I am.”

Elkins showed off the bus on Tuesday before it treks out for the first time Thursday to East Bank Middle School.

The bus arrives at schools where counselors will have a list of students in the most need to look inside of it. On the bus are things from jewelry, dresses, suits, ties, and shoe donations.

Elkins said she is still working on the future schedule with Kanawha County schools but said the bus will get plenty of miles soon with Prom around the corner.

She encouraged any donation to the Fancy Bus. Clothes are being taken from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at any Kanawha County Schools bus garage.

“I’m sure that one kid wants that type of dress,” Elkins said. “It doesn’t matter what you think of the dress, somebody out there is going to like it.”