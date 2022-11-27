Family of 4 injured, 2 dogs dead after car goes over interstate wall in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Sunday morning crash at the I-77/I-64 split in Charleston has sent a family of four to the hospital and left their two dogs dead.

Charleston Police said the wreck occurred around 9:49 a.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle, struck a cement barrier wall and landed below at the Martin Marietta Charleston Yard located at 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue.

The family was taken to CAMC General Hospital, one with life threatening injuries and three with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two dogs traveling with the family were found dead at the scene.

All I-64 westbound lanes were closed as of 10:20 a.m. Sunday.

West Virginia 511 tweeted that the I-64 westbound lanes “will be closed for an unknown amount of time. Expect significant delays.”

Kanawha Co- I-64 westbound at the I-77/I-64 interchange will be closed for an unknown amount of time. Expect significant delays. pic.twitter.com/KKDfOTEwRR — West Virginia 511 (@WV511) November 27, 2022

The Charleston Police Department Crash Investigation Unit is investigating.