Family Court judge reacts to new gun-carrying order

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A family court judge in Kanawha County is concerned about an ordered issued which allows only Kanawha County circuit court judges to be armed inside the county’s Judicial Annex.

The order was issued by Chief Circuit Judge Tera Salango on Wednesday. It’s limited to circuit judges not family court judges or county magistrates which are also in the building. That limitation has raised concerns from longtime Kanawha County Family Court Judge Jim Douglas who spoke about it when he called into the “Ask the Lawyer” show on 580-WCHS Radio Thursday morning.

“We have cases where we take away children, we split retirements, we sell marital homes, we award alimony and I’d be hard pressed to think of any situation more dangerous than family court judges,” Douglas said.

Douglas added bailiffs in Family Court are not armed, while bailiffs in the circuit court are carrying guns. He also noted the circuit judge already have private parking areas and private entrances into the courthouse which allow them some separation from potentially violent situations.

“I don’t have a position one way or another on whether we should carry or shouldn’t carry, but the point is we and the magistrates were not even included or mentioned in the administrative order. I thought Family Court Judges have at least an equal or greater right to be protected considering the cases we have,” he explained.

Judge Salango’s order caught many by surprise with no indication on how it may have been prompted. Douglas indicated it may be tied to a threat made over the Thanksgiving Holiday.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department was apprised of the threat which was originally uncovered by Charleston Police on Thanksgiving Day. According to the police report, an individual on the West Side of Charleston made vague threats claiming he wanted to “kill himself and blow up the courthouse.” Police were never able to locate the person but went through protocol to notify the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department.

Chief Deputy Joe Crawford told 580-WCHS they too went through their protocol for such a case and notified people inside the courthouse. The threat came on Thanksgiving Day when the courthouse was closed and nobody was named specifically.