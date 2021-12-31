Families celebrate Noon Year’s Eve at the Clay Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Clay Center in Charleston welcomed 2022 by hosting its annual Noon Year’s Eve event for kids and families.

With a countdown at 12 p.m. rather than 12 a.m., parents told 580-WCHS it’s a fun way to celebrate with their little ones who will be in bed when the ball drops in New York City.

Genny Hess attended with her three kids, ages 6, 5 and 3, to countdown to the new year.

“It’s something special I get to do with them right now since they don’t stay up until midnight. It’s something they look forward to so it’s great,” Hess said.

Last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hess comes every year with her family, so she had to get creative heading into 2021.

“It’s great being back. We missed it a lot last year. We stayed home and I just made it special and decorated the house and did some things at home since they didn’t have this here,” she said.

It was Regina Harless’ first time celebrating Noon Year’s Eve with her two grandchildren, ages 8 and 5.

“For them, it’s wonderful. I want them to experience what it’s like to ring in a new year. Hopefully we’ll have a wonderful new year and everyone can get back to normal,” she said.

After the countdown, Clay Center staff set off a colorful nitrogen explosion.

Photo booths were set up along with a big countdown clock with gold streamers and balloons.