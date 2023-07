KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — One person was injured after a tree fell on a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Kanawha County.

Dispatchers said the incident happened around 6:35 p.m. in the 2900 block of East Dupont Road near Shrewsbury, forcing the roadway to close down.

The extent of persons injuries are unknown at this time.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.