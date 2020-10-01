Fall clean up event around Charleston set for Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The City of Charleston is set to hold a fall city-wide clean up on Saturday.

The event is in partnership with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan’s Make It Shine Program, and officials are asking local businesses, organizations and members of the community to help clean neighborhoods throughout Charleston.

“This is an opportunity, not only for our young folks to get out, socially distance. It’s a perfect opportunity to give back to your community right now when we have to be so distant from one another to do something together,” Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said.

The clean up will take place in two shifts, 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Bags and litter grabbers will be provided and can be picked up at Kanawha City Community Center, North Charleston Community Center, Roosevelt Neighborhood Center, George Washington High School and Piggly Wiggly on Bigley Avenue.

Goodwin said this is different from past clean up events, as this one is one day, all day. Past events had focused on certain areas on different weekends.

Snacks, water and hand sanitizer will also be provided. Masks will also be available. Participants are asked to wear bright clothing.

“We all want a nice area, a nice clean area,” Jane Bostic, special projects assistant to Goodwin said. “We want people to be proud of the neighborhood they live in. We also want visitors coming to Charleston to see that this is a city that prides their hometown.

“We want to make it beautiful not only for ourselves but the people that visit.”