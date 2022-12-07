Fake active shooter calls flood state including South Charleston High

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Parents were in full-fledged panic mode in a number of West Virginia communities Wednesday morning. In multiple counties 911 centers were fielding calls reporting active shooters in a number of schools including South Charleston High School in Kanawha County.
“We received multiple calls in multiple counties. I’ve lost count, it was either eight or nine counties in West Virginia for an active shooter situation. I want to emphasize though, none of these calls were credible,” said West Virginia Deputy Homeland Security Director Rob Cunningham.
A press release from the Department of Homeland Security indicates the calls were made to 911 centers in Barbour, Cabell, Harrison, Ohio, Kanawha, Marion, Mercer, Monongalia, Raleigh, Taylor, Wirt, and Wood counties. The list was expected to grow.
Among the schools getting the calls where the reports indicated shootings were Huntington High School, South Charleston High, Robert C. Byrd, East Fairmont, Morgantown High School and others including Washington High School in Jefferson County. None was accurate, but police could take no chances.
“We’ve take every single precaution possible. What we set out to do this past summer with the school safety plan and initiative has come to fruition and it’s working,” Cunningham said on MetroNews “Talkline.”
The response was quick from police throughout the area when the South Charleston call came in including South Charleston police, state police troopers, sheriff’s deputies, Charleston police and others.
The call reported to Kanawha County Metro 911 at around 8 a.m. said there was an active shooter with a black AR-15 and some students had been injured. The school building was quickly searched and the report determined to be false.
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said every available unit in his county was moving full speed with lights and sirens on to Huntington High School until the all clear sounded.
“Immediately upon discovering it was hoax in Cabell, we pulled resources out of Huntington High and shifted them to other area, just in case it was a diversion and we had it covered,” Zerkle said.
Jim Smith is the director of MECCA 911 in Monongalia County where the call came into their center about Morgantown High School. He said the call came moments after they had learned Marion County 9-1-1 had received a report of an active shooter at East Fairmont High School.
“We have found these calls have been going on throughout the state. Kanawha County, Cabell County, Barbour County and Harrison County have all received calls this morning of active shooters at one of their high schools,” said Smith.
An investigation into the reports is underway. Most investigators believe all of the calls and reports are linked together, possibly by the same person or people.
“Law enforcement is investigating it. It seems like they’re similar type threats with a lot of the same verbiage. That would indicate to me it’s probably one or a few people making these calls,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham said West Virginia is not unique to what has happened. According to him there have been similar mass calls of active shooters in other states even earlier this week. An investigation into the case is underway and Prevention Resources Officers are on high alert at all schools in the state today.
Cunningham suggested anyone tied to the school system should download the “See Send” App onto their mobile phone. West Virginia bought into the system which enables people to communicate directly with law enforcement about any criminal activity tied to their local school system..