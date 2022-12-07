Fake active shooter calls flood state including South Charleston High

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Parents were in full-fledged panic mode in a number of West Virginia communities Wednesday morning. In multiple counties 911 centers were fielding calls reporting active shooters in a number of schools including South Charleston High School in Kanawha County.

“We received multiple calls in multiple counties. I’ve lost count, it was either eight or nine counties in West Virginia for an active shooter situation. I want to emphasize though, none of these calls were credible,” said West Virginia Deputy Homeland Security Director Rob Cunningham.

A press release from the Department of Homeland Security indicates the calls were made to 911 centers in Barbour, Cabell, Harrison, Ohio, Kanawha, Marion, Mercer, Monongalia, Raleigh, Taylor, Wirt, and Wood counties. The list was expected to grow.

Among the schools getting the calls where the reports indicated shootings were Huntington High School, South Charleston High, Robert C. Byrd, East Fairmont, Morgantown High School and others including Washington High School in Jefferson County. None was accurate, but police could take no chances.

“We’ve take every single precaution possible. What we set out to do this past summer with the school safety plan and initiative has come to fruition and it’s working,” Cunningham said on MetroNews “Talkline.”

The response was quick from police throughout the area when the South Charleston call came in including South Charleston police, state police troopers, sheriff’s deputies, Charleston police and others.

The call reported to Kanawha County Metro 911 at around 8 a.m. said there was an active shooter with a black AR-15 and some students had been injured. The school building was quickly searched and the report determined to be false.