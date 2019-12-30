Extra Kanawha County deputies on hand for New Year’s Eve

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Additional Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies will be out Tuesday as people ring in 2020.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the deputies will handle any increase in 911 calls, conduct traffic patrols and look out for drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“It’s not common, but it does happen that a party gets out of hand,” Sgt. Brian Humphreys said. “Some violence occurs or threats or somebody’s belligerent in some other way, either at a bar, restaurant or somebody’s house. Again, we hope none of these things happen, but historically, it does occur.”

Humphryes said people should make travel arrangements before heading out Tuesday evening, including deciding to use a taxi or ride-sharing service.

If an emergency does happen, call 911. The non-emergency number for Metro 911 is 304-357-0191.