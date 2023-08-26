Experience a color rush this Fall in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In a matter of weeks, the leaves will start to change across the Mountain State as the Fall season is quickly approaching.

State Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby said they’re expecting this year of Fall foliage to be a good one.

“I think we’re set up for one of the best Fall seasons in the last decade,” Ruby said Friday on MetroNews “Talkline.”

West Virginia is the third most forested state in the country. The areas in higher elevation will experience their color change first. Ruby said they have seen an uptick in visitors and spending during the Fall season in West Virginia.

🍁 🍂 Calling all leaf peepers! 🍁 🍂 Our fall foliage predictions are here and we can’t wait for our mountains to come alive with color. Start planning your fall adventure today at https://t.co/ZnqBajsHaB. pic.twitter.com/UVa3s0FTaA — West Virginia Tourism (@WVtourism) August 23, 2023

“Our numbers have almost leveled out where we have equal visitation and spending in all four seasons, but our biggest area of growth has been in the Fall,” said Ruby.

What’s great about the state’s Fall season too, according to Ruby, is that the state showcases almost two months worth of bright and bold Fall foliage.

“It’s really unique that we have almost eight full weeks of color every year,” she said.

Ruby said at their website, wvtourism.com, visitors can read weekly foliage updates, learn about different fall-related events and outdoor activities and see photos posted by people and where they’re experiencing the West Virginia fall colors.

The weekly foliage updates are expected to start in September, right before the first wave of color change is expected to roll through the state.