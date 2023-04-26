Expansion projects to come underway at West Virginia International Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Expansion projects were a major topic put on the table at this month’s board meeting at West Virginia International Yeager Airport Wednesday.

Airport Director and CEO, Dominique Ranieri met with the Board of Members of the Central West Virginia Regional Airport Authority to discuss the various projects soon to be underway at CRW.

A major project, General Aviation Area Apron Expansion will be creating more parking spaces for aircraft carriers, as Ranieri said there is currently not enough of them.

“We are pretty limited right now on our apron space, because we had so many military operations and private aircraft coming in, so we are working on expanding our available pavement,” said Ranieri.

After receiving a little over a $1 million earmark, another major topic at Wednesday’s meeting is beginning phase 1 of a roofing and HVAC project to improve the airport terminal.

Also discussed was the nearly complete Eagle Mountain Road Sanitary Sewer Project and the improvement of airport drainage, which will start to be monitored over the next six months.

Ranieri said these improvement projects are necessary in keeping the airport up to date.

“Our airport is over 75 years old, so we are constantly looking to modernize and improve our facility for our passengers,” she said.

CRW announced ProSource Technology will join the team to enhance cyber security at the airport. They are a technology service provider that will start making the upgraded cyber security transitions starting in July.

Breeze Airways adding two more flights to their rotation and the success the new carrier has brought with it to the airport was also recognized again Wednesday. Breeze will now include two additional flights per week to Orlando, Florida on their largest aircraft, Airbus A220 starting in June.

She said Breeze has fit the bill when it comes to offering quality, low-cost carriers to customers.

“We were definitely looking for a low cost partner, because we really want to be able offer affordable airfares, and so them entering our market with competitive fares starting at $49 is a huge offering to our community and our passengers,” Ranieri said.

Ranieri said Yeager Airport is currently looking into various different studies and improvement possibilities to continue to make necessary and beneficial upgrades.