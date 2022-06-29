Excitement building on eve of Charleston Sternwheel Regatta

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There’s excitement building on the eve of the Regatta.

Charleston’s Sternwheel Regatta is returning Thursday after its stoppage 14 years ago. The event will be a five-day festival with national music performances, kids activities, carnival rides, food, and more, and begins Thursday.

The Regatta Commissioner Bryan Hughes told 580-WCHS this will be huge for the city.

“This is going to be the biggest party Charleston has seen in over a decade,” Hughes said on Wednesday. “Everybody is going to have something to do. Whether you’re a toddler, teenager, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, and even seniors are going to have something to do here.

Hughes said it will be bigger than Live on the Levee.

“The Regatta is going to blow Live on the Levee’s numbers away. You have not seen a crowd in town like this in the last 15 years,” Hughes said.

President of the Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association for the Charleston’s Police Department Randy Morgan said he’s excited for the Regatta because of the memories.

“I always remember it being packed, being crowded and everyone having a good time. I’m expecting the same thing again and I’m glad it’s back.” Morgan said.

The Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association and the Charleston Police Department will be hosting a concession trailer to raise money for programs like youth safety, Safety City, and more.

Thursday’s event will kick off at 10 a.m with the Historic Steernwheel Exhibit. The finishing act will start at 8 p.m. with popular American alternative rock band Everclear.

Story by Chayce Matheny