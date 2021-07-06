Excitement building in Charleston for TBT

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With just more than a week before tip-off of the West Virginia Regional for The Basketball Tournament (TBT) in the capital city, Charleston Convention and Visitor’s Bureau President and CEO Tim Brady says the excitement is building and it shows in ticket sales.

Best Virginia and Herd That were drawn into the same half of the bracket in the 16-team regional being played at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center July 17-21. The entire bracket, along with tip times, was announced on June 21.

“Once that schedule is solidified, we saw a jump in ticket sales. Tickets sales have continued to be strong since the announcement was made. Still plenty of seats left but very strong tickets sales as we approach this final week,” Brady told MetroNews.

Tim Brady

Brady did not state any figures on the number of tickets sold for the TBT but said there are no restrictions in place for ticket sales due to COVID-19. Previous sporting events, such as the boys and girls high school basketball tournaments, were held before Gov. Jim Justice shed guidelines for social distancing and masks.

Brady encourages fans to purchase tickets ahead of time to avoid long lines on gameday and have control of where you want to watch the game. He expects a strong walk-up crowd.

“Whether it is at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, the Clay Center or another facility, Charleston is always a big walk-up town,” Brady said.

Best Virginia, the WVU alumni squad is the No. 2 seed in the regional and will face No. 15 Woco Showtime, which is a Wofford alumni team, in the opening round. That game will be televised by ESPN on July 17 at 2 p.m.

Herd That, the Marshall alumni team, is the No. 3 seed and they have drawn No. 14 seed Team DRC. That will be the opening game of the regional at noon and will also be televised by ESPN.

Brady says there is great anticipation if Best Virginia and Herd That meet in the Round of 16, that it would result in record ticket sales for the TBT. Two teams from the West Virginia Regional will be moving on to the national quarterfinals in Dayton, Ohio from July 31-August 3. A million-dollar prize awaits the championship team.

First-round matchups in Charleston include:

G1 – Saturday, July 17 – 12 pm Eastern – (3) Herd That vs. (14) Team DRC

G2 – Saturday, July 17 – 2 pm Eastern – (2) Best Virginia vs. (15) WoCo Showtime

G3 – Saturday, July 17 – 5 pm Eastern – (6) Team 23 vs. (11) Georgia Kingz

G4 – Saturday, July 17 – 7 pm Eastern – (7) D2 vs. (10) Bleed Virginia

G5 – Sunday, July 18 – 12 pm Eastern – (5) War Ready vs. (12) Bucketneers

G6 – Sunday, July 18 – 2 pm Eastern – (4) Armored Athlete vs. (13) HBCUnited

G7 – Sunday, July 18 – 5 pm Eastern – (1) Sideline Cancer vs. (16) Founding Fathers

G8 – Sunday, July 18 – 7 pm Eastern – (8) PrimeTime Players vs. 9 Fort Wayne Champs

Brady said through the social media marketed event, out-of-town interest has been strong. He expects tickets to be sold for all games.

“Once the bracket was announced and team locations were announced, we saw a ton of engagement on our social media platforms from alumni of some of the other schools. My staff has been directly engaging with alumni groups and pages of some of the programs coming in,” Brady said.

All games of the West Virginia Regional will be broadcast on MetroNews.