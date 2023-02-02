Events planned all month for Charleston CCC

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — February is shaping up to be an extremely busy month for the Charleston Colisieum and Convention Center. Marketing Director Veronica Ratcliff said a lot of very popular events and acts are scheduled for the year’s shortest month.

The first of those big draws will be the West Virginia International Auto Show which starts this week. The popular show is normally one of the biggest events of the year at the CCC, but hasn’t been this big since the pandemic started.

“The last big show was right before the pandemic in 2020 where they utilized all of the Coliseum and Convention Center and we are back to that,” Ratcliff said.

The event starts with a private pre-show Thursday then opens to the public on Friday into the weekend.

The crew will trade the cars for ice next week as the always popular Disney on Ice will be in town next week.

“Disney is so magical, even if you’ve seen it you need to come see it again because it always changes up and it’s a great family event,” she said.

The Disney show has always been a popular draw for Charleston.

The month will feature top level headliners in the music world as well. Country music sensation Carrie Underwood will take the stage on Valentines Day with opening act Jimmy Allen.

“That should be a great show for everybody and especially on Valentine’s Day. What a special treat for your sweetheart,” added Ratcliff.

The month will also include an appearance by Wynona Judd who is back on the road and performing in spite of the loss of her mother last year. The show features an appearance and co-performance with Martina McBride who was in Charleston last summer for the Sternwheel Regatta.

Ratcliff said indications from other arena’s across the country have been the show is a hit for all who have seen it.

The month will wrap up with AmericaCheer, a cheerleading event drawing participants from several states. There is a youth wrestling event, and finally a mid-winter farmers market.

Tickets to all of the events remain available at the box office or through Ticketmaster.