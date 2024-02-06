Events at Charleston Municipal Auditorium being postponed due to closure

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Shows at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium this week are being postponed due to infrastructure issues at the nearly 85-year-old facility.

Rescheduling began Tuesday after it was determined Monday that the building had electrical and structural problems.

A spokesperson with the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center told MetroNews Tuesday they are currently taking steps to reschedule shows including two that were scheduled for this week.

Psychologist and author Dr. Jordan B. Peterson was set to bring his “We Who Wrestle with God Tour” to the Municipal Auditorium on Wednesday night but that show has now been postponed.

“Due to critical electrical and structural issues that are beyond our control, Dr. Jordan B. Peterson: We Who Wrestle with God Tour scheduled for this Wed, Feb 7, HAS BEEN POSTPONED. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. For any further ticket inquiries please reach out to point of purchase,” according to the Coliseum’s event page.

The Warren Zeiders Pretty Little Poison Tour was scheduled for this Friday, but has now been postponed to Friday, May 24. The original ticket will be valid for May 24 show.

Comedian Kevin Hart announced on Monday he’s bringing his comedy tour “Brand New Material” to the Municipal Auditorium on April 13, but that show may also be rescheduled.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said it’s a shame the city has to pull the plug for now because she knows how important it is for these acts to perform in a smaller venue. She said the Coliseum is sometimes too big of a venue for settings like comedy shows.

“They want smaller venues. They look for those. Of course he could do well at the Coliseum, but that’s not the setting in which they choose,” Goodwin said on Tuesday’s “580 Live” with Dave Allen heard on MetroNews flagship station 580-WCHS in Charleston.

Grammy-award winning rapper Lil Wayne is coming to the Coliseum on March 28. Goodwin said because the city has been able to attract big-name stars, they need to make sure their facilities are up to code.

“This is on the heels of Jo Koy and (Dave) Chappelle and so many other artists that are coming in and we’re real proud of it, but one thing I will not do though is put somebody in a building when somebody says to me who is an expert in their field ‘this isn’t safe, we need to fix this first’,” she said.

Goodwin said she met with engineers Monday who highlighted life and safety concerns at the Municipal Auditorium. The city contracted with an engineering firm last fall to evaluate the venue.

The decision to close the building was made after a Monday morning meeting. It will be closed until further notice pending a final report.

Goodwin said she wants to be careful with the public’s money on deciding what to do with the building.

“I’m not going to dump a whole bunch of money into a Municipal Auditorium and at the end of the day if this report comes back, which I hope to have in a couple of weeks — you’re going to spend tens of millions of dollars fixing it when you should just gut it,” she said.

To view updated event information, visit the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center website.