Eshenaur takes oath as Kanawha County health officer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s new chief health officer Dr. Steven Eshenaur took the oath of office at Thursday evening’s board of health meeting.

Eshenaur, who has already been on the job for several weeks, took over for Dr. Sheri Young who helped lead the county through the pandemic.

Eshenaur told the board that he’s already working on a new organizational chart. He also said the department would soon be hiring a public information officer.

“I’ve been stunned at the number of interview requests that come into this department,” Eshenaur said.

He said there’s much interest in the health department because it has been very accessible over the years.

KCHD Director of Operations Doug Beasley reported to the board next fiscal year’s budget will be about 9 percent more than the current budget.

“This is due to several employees have received their merit pay increases that they’ve been long awaiting,” Beasley said.

Beasley and Eshenaur also told the board of a plan to seek approval from the state Personnel Board to be able to offer a higher starting salary for an epidemiologist. Beasley said the last several who got their start at KCHD took higher paying epidemiologist positions with the state Bureau of Public Health.

“We want to go before the BOP to ask permission for a special hiring rate,” Beasley said.

An epidemiologist currently makes $38,000 starting out with KCHD. Beasley said the state can offer a starting salary of $48,000.