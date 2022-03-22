Escaped inmate back in custody

MADISON, W.Va. — An inmate at the Southern Regional Jail is charged with felony escape after she got away from authorities while being transported to a court hearing in Boone County Tuesday morning.

According to Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker, Kayla Hughes, 31, managed to elude custody at the Boone County Courthouse in Madison around 8:50 a.m.

“She was brought from the regional jail and the circumstances around how she was able to remove her shackles is still under investigation,” Barker said.

Authorities found Hughes in the Price Hill area of Madison at about 2:30 p.m. She was charged with felony escape and taken back to jail.

Barker said the area was on alert during the escape.

“No reason to believe she is armed, but obviously she is an escaped convict, so use caution and contact authorities immediately if anybody has any information,” he said at the time.