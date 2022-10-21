EMS providers receive continuing education at first EMS Education Day in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) and HealthNet Aeromedical Services gave EMS providers from agencies in southern West Virginia an opportunity to receive additional education on Friday.

The parties partnered for the first EMS Education Day at the Buckskin Council/Sr. Scout Leadership Service Center.

Victoria Geis, Manager of Medical Command at HealthNet Aeromedical ServicesEMS providers told 580-WCHS that the event is about continuing education for crews on unique disciplines and special people populations.

“This was geared towards providers to Regions 3 and 4, which includes nine counties in Southern Central West Virginia. Everyone was welcome, everyone was invited. This is not teaching them anything new but continuing education on low volume, high acuity patients they may run into in the field,” she said.

Participants received hands-on i-gel practice with physician-led airway stations, and opportunities to listen to case studies presented by local CAMC physicians and interact with the new Mobile Healthcare Simulation Units while earning up to 10 continuing education hours in stroke, pediatrics, cardiac, trauma and extrication.

The morning sessions featured the Charleston Fire Department doing a car auto extrication. “Some of the CAMC trauma doctors are going to give their two cents on patient access and things to consider while a patient in trapped in a car,” Geis said Friday morning.

A pediatric emergency scenario was run by the CAMC NICU transport team.

West Virginia has five EMS medical commands. Geis said she hopes an EMS Education Day can be an annual event in Charleston.

“We want to gear the education to what we feel the EMS community needs. We will use several different ways to measure what we feel we should get our education to in the coming years,” she said.