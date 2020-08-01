Elkview woman indicted in fraud scheme investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County woman has been indicted for creating what prosecutor’s allege was an elaborate fraud scheme.

Holly Urlahs, also known as Holly Anderson, 32, of Elkview, was indicted this week on charges of bank fraud, mail fraud, forgery and two counts of identity theft.

U.S. Attorney for Southern West Virginia Mike Stuart said Urlahs tried to get money from financial institutions and an insurance company by telling them she had sued Charleston Area Medical Center and was set to receive a large financial settlement.

The indictment alleges Urlahs altered a cashier’s check and forged documents in hopes of obtaining an annuity contract.

“The allegations contained in this indictment are very serious,” Stuart said in a news release. “I commend the work of the investigators in this case – they were able to unravel the defendant’s elaborate fraud scheme.”

The case will be assigned to a U.S. District Court judge.