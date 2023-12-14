Elkview man arrested for firing shots near apartment complex

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Deputies arrested an Elkview man whom they found wearing body armor while responding to a shots fired call.

Just before 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to the apartments on Elk Village Drive in Elkview for a complaint made by a woman who said her boyfriend was suicidal. She told deputies that he had pointed a gun at her and then at himself.

A second 9-1-1 call came in about one hour later from another resident of the complex who was reporting shots being fired.

James J. Kline, 42, was found walking on the roadway carrying a semi-automatic rifle, wearing body armor, and having a heavy arsenal of ammunition. Deputies took Kline into custody after he dropped his weapon.

Evidence found by Deputy Lonsinger showed that Kline had discharged his weapon multiple times.

Kline is charged with felony wanton endangerment, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and being a prohibited person committing a violent crime while wearing body armor. He was arraigned in Kanawha County Magistrate Court and is currently being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $200,000 cash bond.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Deputy M.D. Lonsinger at the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, 304-357-0169, or submit a “tip” at www.kanawhasheriff.us.