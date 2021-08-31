Elkview man admits to being on drugs while fleeing police

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An Elkview man who led police on a chase in Belle in early July has pleaded guilty to a felony crime.

Brennan Medford, 34, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of fleeing police while under the influence.

Medford told Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit he was high on drugs when police tried to stop him on July 1.

“I was scared and I took off and ran,” Medford said.

Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Morgan Switzer told Tabit there was a little more to it than Medford offered.

“They went on an active pursuit, a very high-speed pursuit, passing several pedestrians and then when the car finally came to a stop he actually fled on foot,” Switzer said.

Prosecutors dropped 7 other charges as part of the plea deal. Medford hopes to get into Drug Court.

Tabit has set sentencing for Nov. 2.

Medford, a diesel mechanic by trade, told Tabit he had been and out of drug recovery five times. He said he’s been hooked on meth and heroin.

