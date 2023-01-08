Elk River Trail community meetings to be held this month

CLENDENIN, W.Va. — A series of public meetings kicks off this week regarding new business development for Elk River Trail communities.

The first meeting will be held in Clendenin this Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the community building.

Additional meetings will be held in Gassaway, Clay and Sutton this month.

Terrell Ellis, president and CEO of the non-profit economic development organization Advantage Valley, told MetroNews the goal of these meetings is to unveil some recommendations regarding the trail and to help business owners who want to expand or open a storefront in the Elk River area.

“We have a lot of need for things like eating and drinking establishments, short term rentals like Airbnbs, cabins, camping, specialty retail, small markets where you can buy food and groceries when you’re hiking,” Ellis said.

The state has been working to create the new trail that starts in northern Kanawha County, runs though Clay County and ends in Braxton County.

“Eventually it will be a 70+ mile rail trail,” Ellis said.

Clendenin has already been adding new businesses in town including a new brewery, kayak and bicycle rental places and new restaurants.

“That’s really in anticipation of increased tourism and visitation in that town,” Ellis said.

Ellis said they’re expecting at least 150,000 people a year that will be visiting the trail system in some capacity.

Advantage Valley is offering help to local entrepreneurs through their FASTER WV program, Ellis said.

“We offer business coaching, training, access to capital, mini grants and a variety of types of technical assistance to people who are interested in opening or expanding their business,” she said.

The trail runs adjacent to the Elk River. Most of the trail system has been developed up to this point with the exception of a portion north of Clendenin to Clay.

The goal is to have the entire trail complete within the next 12-18 months.

Ellis said people who are interested in improving their communities are also welcome to attend their meetings this month.

The meeting dates are listed below:

Clendenin — Jan. 10 at 6pm in the community building

Gassaway — Jan. 12 at 6pm in the community building

Clay — Jan. 17 at 6pm at Fairview Baptist Temple in fellowship hall.

Sutton — Jan. 24 at 6pm at the fire department annex building