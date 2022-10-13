Elk River mayors together on health initiative

CLENDENIN, W.Va. — The mayors of four communities along the Elk River Trail gathered earlier this week to sign a proclamation dedicating their communities to fitness and providing access to outdoor areas to exercise.

“It’s a beautiful trail and people are starting exercise programs,” said Kay Summers, the Mayor of Clendenin in Kanawha County. “Normally that’s started on January 2nd, but it started when we opened the trail and people are starting to lose weight and really enjoy it,.”

The trail runs from Sutton to just below Clendenin along the Elk River. Along with Mayor Summers were Mayor J.D. Hoover of Sutton, Clay Mayor Josh Shamblin and Gassaway Mayor Richie Roach. Together they signed the proclamation showing their support for creating activity-friendly communities.

“When we see four mayors really take the step right here along the Elk River Trail, they’re willing to say, ‘Hey, we’re wanting to focus on the healthcare of our communities and we care about the well being of the folks who live here,” said Julie Warden Government Relations Director for American Heart Association.

The Heart Association was instrumental in putting the day together to focus on the need to exercise and use public walking spaces as a way to inexpensively improve personal health.

“The more we can get these folks on board like local and state policy makers to really focus on healthcare, we’re going to have healthier West Virginians, lower health care costs, a healthier workforce and a better overall state,” she added.

The event was a collaboration of the American Heart Association ad the Elk River Trail Foundation to bring the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) “Active People, Healthy Nation” initiative to the region.

“We are excited to work with the American Heart Association and Town Leaders to encourage our communities to get active, especially along the Elk River Trail.” said Ken Tawney President of the Elk River Trail Foundation.