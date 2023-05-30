Elk City Cycles and Elk City Skate Shop opens at new location

ELK CITY, W.Va. — A local West Side Charleston bike and skate shop is expanding its roots but still keeping it close to home where the shop got its start.

Elk City Cycles and Elk City Skate Shop opened up its new location on 613 Tennessee Avenue Tuesday, one block from its original shop on Bigley Avenue where it was established in 2020.

Now occupying the former Kin Ship Goods and Base Camp Printing Company, shop owner Brandon Kline said the new location will give them more room while still staying within the Elk City community.

“We’ve had a ton of support from the community and we’ve just outgrown our other space so we just needed more space, and we’re super, super happy to still be on the West Side of Charleston and everything,” said Kline.

Elk City Cycles is a full-service shop carrying various accessories, bicycle types and big name brands, along with making repairs both big and small, tune-ups and full bike builds. Kline said this move will only help them grow those brands and services.

In addition, the move will also expand Elk City Skate Shop, tripling its square footage and giving it an entire storefront rather than a small corner.

Kline said it will further help to accommodate the significant number of cyclists and skaters in the area.

“Charleston has a pretty big community of skaters and bike riders and everybody is pretty tight-knit, and it’s a pretty cool community and we’re definitely happy to be a part of it,” he said.

“The West Side of Charleston in general has just been very supportive of the shop,” added Kline.

The skate shop will continue to offer the locally-owned brand Apartment Skateboards in its inventory, and over a hundred name brand boards. In addition, it will also welcome in new skating apparel to the shelves.

Kline said the shop is excited to offer the skating and cycling gear now on an even larger scale.

“We’re just able to expand, especially our skateboard shop, we were able to expand our skateboard shop a ton, expand our bike side, and are just able to do more and better serve the community of cyclists in Charleston,” he said.

The store hours for both shops are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The staff are usually “out riding” on Sunday and Monday so the shop is closed.

“Super excited to be here and just really thankful for all of the support from Charleston and the West Side, and the cycling community and skating community in West Virginia,” said Kline.

For more information, people can visit the shop on its website.