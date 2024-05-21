Eligible students can receive financial assistance through new program at West Virginia State

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — West Virginia State University (WVSU) has introduced a new tuition assistance program.

Incoming freshman or transfer students who are also West Virginia residents will have the opportunity to apply for the “Free for Eight” program starting in the Fall 2024 semester. The program will make the cost of obtaining a bachelor’s degree free for those who meet the requirements.

“We understand that cost is a considerable factor when deciding whether to pursue a college degree,” said WVSU President Ericke S. Cage. “Through the Free for Eight program, we want to remove the financial barrier that students face and make a world class education at West Virginia State University affordable and accessible.”

The program will cover up to the total cost of tuition, mandatory fees and approved academic program fees that are not covered by other federal, state, institutional, or outside resources.

For first-time, first-year students, “Free for Eight” is renewable for four consecutive years (eight semesters). The program is available for two consecutive years (four semesters) for transfer students.

The eligibility requirements are:

· Undergraduate, degree-seeking student

· Working toward a first bachelor’s degree

· West Virginia resident

· FAFSA completed by the published West Virginia deadline

· Federal Pell Grant and West Virginia Grant or Scholarship eligible

· Enrolled full time (12 or more credit hours) in WVSU courses

· Complete a “Free for Eight” Application

The deadline to apply is June 30, 2024. Eligible students who submit all requirements by the deadline will be awarded while funding remains available.

More information can be found online at www.wvstateu.edu/freeforeight or by contacting the WVSU Office of Student Financial Aid and Scholarships at (304) 204-4369 or [email protected].