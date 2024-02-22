Electrical worker endures serious burns from electrical box accident in Poca

POCA, W.Va. — An electrical worker in Poca sustained severe burns following a mishap involving an electrical box.

The incident happened inside the Tyler Mountain Water Distribution Center located in the Rock Branch Industrial Park in Poca Wednesday afternoon.

The man was transported to the Cabell-Huntington Hospital’s Burn Unit. The worker suffered burns to his arms. No other injuries were reported.

Fire officials with the Poca Volunteer Fire Department say the incident is under investigation. The Nitro Fire Department also responded to the call.