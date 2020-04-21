Elderly man charged in fatal Roane County shooting

CLENDENIN, W.Va. — An 87-year old Roane County man is being charged with first-degree murder following a shooting in the county on Sunday evening.

West Virginia State Police are investigating the incident on Amma Road in Clendenin. According to WVSP, Bruce Hockensmith, 55 of Clendenin was found about 8 p.m. Sunday by troopers lying on the ground at that address with multiple gunshot wounds.

Hockensmith died shortly after the officers arrived. Bobby Criner is facing charges and was booked into the Central Regional Jail around 4:00 a.m. on Monday.

The shooting remains under investigation.