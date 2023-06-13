Eighth grade students around the state receive annual Golden Horseshoe competition awards

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Over 200 eighth grade students from middle schools across the state getting officially knighted at the Culture Center Tuesday for their top-scoring knowledge of West Virginia history.

The West Virginia Department of Education recognized the winners of this year’s Golden Horseshoe Contest in three separate ceremonies, marking the 307th year of carrying on the legacy’s tradition nationwide.

“I worked really hard to get here, I did a lot of projects about our state officials, geography, anything, everything about the state we’ve done, and I feel really accomplished,” said eighth grader Hayden Keith of Sherman Junior High School in Boone County after receiving the award during the first round of ceremonies Tuesday.

The Golden Horseshoe Test has been administered in West Virginia since 1931, testing students knowledge about its history in the longest running program of its kind. The top-scoring students in each county received the award, the Golden Horseshoe pin, and are inducted as “knights” of the Golden Horseshoe Society by the state superintendent.

State Social Studies Coordinator at WVDE, Dustin Lambert said it’s a very prestigious award for West Virginia students to receive.

“No other state in our union has quite the competition as the Golden Horseshoe, there’s no other state anywhere where students compete for the history of the state,” he said.

The legacy of the competition derives out of the exploration of the Allegheny Mountains, most of which being in West Virginia. In 1716 Governor of the Virginia Colony Alexander Spotswood organized and recognized a delegation of men who explored the land west of those mountains and presented them with a small golden horseshoe to commemorate them for their endeavors.

Lambert said that approximately 15,000 eighth grade students have been knighted for the competition since its inception in the state 92 years ago.

“I think a lot of times history is pushed to the backburner, and I think these students are a true testament that history is important, and it’s something students value in and outside of school,” Lambert added.

Eighth grader Hunter Fitch and his teacher Ethel Little came from Crum PK-8 in Wayne County for Fitch to be recognized.

“It’s pretty cool, I’m the first one since 2005 from our school,” Fitch said.

Little said he was also the first student to win from the school’s brand new building. She said she has been working on the 8th grade social studies program at Crum and to push for a Golden Horseshoe winner.

“Any student needs to know where they’re from, their state, even if they’re not native to the state to begin with, you need to know what you’re culture is, what helps your culture, and how to help it in the future,” Little said.

A Wirt County student, Lynsie Perdue told MetroNews about her passion for the state’s history and was glad to see it take her far.

“I love learning about the battles and how they started and how they went, and I like learning about the people, their lives, how their personalities changed the courses of history,” said Perdue.

The first ceremony began at 9 a.m. Tuesday and recognized recipients from Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Fayette, Harrison, Jackson, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Putnam, Roane, Wayne and Wirt Counties.

The rest of the counties were going to be recognized in two more ceremonies with the last being Tuesday afternoon. A total of 226 students would be recognized throughout the three ceremonies comprising this year’s winners.

Two eighth grade students from West Virginia Virtual Academy were also going to be receiving a Golden Horseshoe award, Ky’Aira Anderson of Martinsburg and Kingston Digman of Frametown. This would make the first year students from the virtual school participated in the competition.