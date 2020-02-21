East End streets remain closed for dilapidated building

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Portions of Washington Street East and Elizabeth Street will remain closed because of a dilapidated building.

Bricks falling off of the structure have left parts of the area closed since Monday; Washington Street East remains closed from Maxwell Street to Sydney Street, while Elizabeth Street is shut down between Lee and Jackson streets.

An independent structural engineer determined the building needs ” immediate, extensive repairs” to be salvaged, citing an immediate threat to public safety requiring either demolition or extensive work.

According to the city, the building’s owner has until Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. to remove portions of veneer brick, dismantle damaged parapet walls and begin repairs to hidden damage. If not and a threat to the public remains, the city will be forced to tear the structure down.