East End businesses damaged as man uses large piece of asphalt to break windows

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police say a Charleston man went on a property damage spree on the Capital City’s East End early Friday morning causing more than $18,000 in damages to several businesses.

Police said beginning at about 3:30 a.m., Isaiah Barksdale, 23, used a large rock-like piece of asphalt to break out glass, damage doors and vehicles as he ran through the East End from Leon Sullivan Way to near the state capitol.

Investigators said Barksdale started with damaging a car in the parking lot at the Best Western parking lot. He then moved to the Clay Center where he broke a glass door facing Washington Street. Heading east on Washington, he did damage to the Subway, Tudor’s, Walgreens and ParMar convenience store.

According to the criminal complaint, Barksdale then hit up Moses Cadillac damaging two Sierra pick-up trucks. Police said Barksdale used a metal pipe on one of the trucks.

Investigators said Barksdale told them he is the one who caused the damage.

He’s charged with felony destruction of property. Bond was set at $10,000 cash.