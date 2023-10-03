East Bank woman pleads guilty to wire fraud, aggravated identity theft

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County woman entered into a guilty plea for stealing money from a cleaning service that she worked for.

Brittany King, 34, of East Bank, pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. She admitted to fraudulently obtaining $176,118.73 from a business she worked for that cleaned local office space.

Court documents and statements say that between December 2020 and through at least December 2022, King gained access to personal information for multiple individuals through the access she was provided from the cleaning service. King and a co-defendant then used that information they unlawfully obtained to reroute the victims’ mail to King’s Charleston address. King and the co-defendant would then open lines of credit and bank accounts. They would also obtain credit cards and loans.

King further admitted to using the personal identification information she gathered from one victim to submit a fraudulent online Change of Address form to the United States Postal Service. That occurred on June 6, 2022. She also said she used another victim’s information to buy a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu on September 30, 2022.

As a result of their fraudulent schemes, King and the co-defendant caused a loss of at least $176,118.73 to more than 10 victims, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice and United States Attorney Will Thompson.

King is set to be sentenced on February 6, 2024. She’s facing up to 22 years in prison, along with three years of supervised release, and a $500,000 fine. King also owes $176,118.73 in restitution.