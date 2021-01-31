East Bank, Kanawha sheriff’s office reach deal on patrols

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The town of East Bank will be receiving assistance from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office on law enforcement efforts.

The Kanawha County Commission approved last week an agreement for deputies to assist with police work from four to six hours each Friday and Saturday.

Glasgow has agreed to pay deputies for extra patrols based on the sheriff’s office’s overtime rates.

The sheriff’s department and Glasgow officials reached an agreement last October for extra patrols because the town had issues retaining police officers.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said there is the potential the commission will receive more requests.