Early voting location in Nitro set to reopen following positive COVID test of worker

NITRO, W.Va. — The early voting location at the City of Nitro Police Department will reopen Tuesday after a poll worker tested positive for COVID-19.

The polling place, in the municipal court part of the police department, was sanitized Monday and new poll workers will be put in place there.

Dr. Sherri Young, the chief health officer for the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) said there is low-risk exposure in that location.

“At this time, I believe there is a low risk of exposure to the voter’s who were at the Early Voting site at Nitro Police Department. However, if someone is concerned and would like to be tested, we are holding two free testing events this week,” Young said.

The testing events by the KCHD are Wednesday at the Kanawha City K-Mart parking lot from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday at the Shawnee Sports Complex in Institute from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Other early in-person voting locations in the county include Cross Lanes Sheriffs Detachment, Belle Town Hall, City of St. Albans, City Hall, Sissonville Library, Elkview Community Center, Marmet Town Hall, and Voter’s Registration Center, Quarrier Street.