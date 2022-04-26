Early voting in West Virginia’s Primary starts Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Voters across West Virginia can soon begin heading to the polls for the start of early voting in the 2022 Primary Election.

The early voting period runs Wednesday through Saturday.

Deak Kersey, general council for the Secretary of State’s Office, said county clerks have been working overtime to address redistricting changes and make sure voters know where to go when casting their ballot.

“There’s a maximum number of voters in each precinct and they have to coincide with the legislative boundaries, so hundreds of thousands of voter records had to be updated this year in a really tight time from by the county clerks and county commissions,” Kersey said.

Kersey was a guest on Tuesday’s “580 Live” heard on MetroNews flagship station 580-WCHS in Charleston.

Most COVID-19 restrictions put in place in 2020 have been lifted, Kersey said.

“The procedure for the voters ought to be exactly what they’re used to,” he said. “You walk in the polling place, get in line, you tell the poll worker your name, they show their voter identification.”

Unaffiliated voters in the Primary Election can still submit primary ballots under the party of their choice, Kersey said.

“If they’re not registered with a major political party, they need to request a partisan ballot if they want to vote for a partisan race,” he said.

Information on voting districts for the Primary Election can be determined using the address lookup tool on the new WV Interactive Map for Voting Precincts & Districts. A link to the map tool is available at GoVoteWV.com.

Primary Election Day is May 10.