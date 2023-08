CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Dispatchers in Kanawha County said a man is in the hospital after a woman stabbed him early Friday morning.

A call came in at around 4:30 a.m. Police and EMS responded to the 1500 block of Lewis St. in Charleston.

The man was treated by medics at the scene before being transported to a hospital.

Police are still searching for the woman accused of the stabbing.