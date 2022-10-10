DuPont Middle students get hands-on during Manufacturing Day with Belle Chemical

MALDEN, W.Va. — As part of Manufacturing Day at the school, students at DuPont Middle in Kanawha County had the opportunity to learn with hands-on experiments with Belle Chemical.

The company hosted a workforce development and STEM activity presentation with sixth-grade students. The children participated in 5-stations of STEM activities to learn more about the manufacturing processes and the skills needed in manufacturing-based careers

“We encourage them, enlighten them and let them know about manufacturing,” JoLena Broussard, manager for strategic engagement and communication at Belle Chemical said. “Specifically about Belle Chemical Company that is right down the road from their school and just tell them about the company, employees, the products we make, and different career opportunities.”

The five stations of activities included creating friction with posted notes, mixing baking soda and vinegar to blow up a balloon, demonstrating a liquid versus a solid with water and corn starch, and making lava lamps with vegetable oil, coloring and water.

Kelly Martin, a sixth-grade mathematics teacher at DuPont Middle School said it’s important for the kids to do hands-on learning.

“Being able to have people that are hands-on, pushing that motivation and pushing that education piece in their own plans is priceless for them. They are able to see what you guys are doing and what the future holds. They can dream even bigger than what they thought was possible,” she said.

Martin added that she thought it was a great idea to introduce her students to new skills but also to local community partners such as Belle.

“Where the community is small, it’s vital for them to know who is supporting them and who is offering them opportunities in school or when they grow up with potential jobs,” Martin said.

Opportunities at Belle Chemical include engineering, operations, mechanics, finance, HR, communications, supply chain, and logistics, Broussard said.

Belle Chemical Company in coordination with Manufacturing Day will be hosting activities throughout October with the community and local area schools.